Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.02

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.02 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 814,798 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of £30.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

