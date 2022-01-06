Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 447.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 271,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63.

