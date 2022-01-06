Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Head-To-Head Review

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Bird Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $4.05 billion 1.46 $1.30 million $3.43 11.21 Bird Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than Bird Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Harley-Davidson and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 2 1 8 0 2.55 Bird Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus target price of $51.87, suggesting a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Bird Global.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 10.98% 28.90% 5.22% Bird Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Bird Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. The Financial Services segment comprises of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans, primarily for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company was founded by William Sylvester Harley, Arthur Davidson, Walter C. Davidson, Sr. and William A. Davidson in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.