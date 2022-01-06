Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.89 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.41). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 108,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £18.16 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

