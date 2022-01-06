Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hammerson stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

