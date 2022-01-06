Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $95.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,236. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.