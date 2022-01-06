Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,270.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,270 ($44.06) and last traded at GBX 3,191 ($43.00), with a volume of 101008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,200 ($43.12).

Several equities analysts have commented on HLMA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.31) to GBX 3,030 ($40.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,651.20 ($35.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,079.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,948.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

