GXChain Price Hits $2.39 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and approximately $159.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005569 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001004 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003361 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,880,249 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

