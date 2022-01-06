Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GZUHY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of residential and commercial properties in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, Cambodia, Korea, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company invests in and develops various properties, including hotels, office buildings, shopping malls, logistic parks, and other retail properties in Beijing, Guangzhou, and other cities.

