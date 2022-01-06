Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GZUHY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
