Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 40,031 shares.The stock last traded at $142.52 and had previously closed at $140.58.

PAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

