Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of GBLBY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 2,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.