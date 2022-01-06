Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,570,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 13,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,422. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

