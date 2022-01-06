Grin Market Capitalization Tops $23.60 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Grin has a market capitalization of $23.60 million and $3.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.33 or 0.08146717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00311763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00923994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00073730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00477080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00262891 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 93,479,760 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

