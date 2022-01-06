Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,241. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

