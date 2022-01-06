Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 6,385 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,649,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

