Grimes & Company Inc. Has $121.12 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,430 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $121,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.