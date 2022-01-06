Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,804,000 after buying an additional 81,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $7.34 on Wednesday, hitting $698.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $710.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $376.40 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

