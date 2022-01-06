Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $33.62. 303,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,316,311. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

