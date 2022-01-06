Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 8,079 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,734,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 227,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,746. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

