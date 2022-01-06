Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

GRBK opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

