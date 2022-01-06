Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 0.8%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.44 and last traded at C$28.61. 513,117 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 96,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. lowered shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.12.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

