Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AJX stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 193.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Ajax by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

