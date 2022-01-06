GravityCoin One Day Volume Reaches $14.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,881.19 and approximately $14.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.52 or 0.08063263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00076194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,474.50 or 1.00055377 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007474 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,870,237 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

