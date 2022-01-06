Gravity Finance (GFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,835.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.44 or 0.07893706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.99 or 0.99632759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

