Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €17.90 ($20.34) and last traded at €17.90 ($20.34). 678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.95 ($20.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 million and a P/E ratio of 37.03.

About Grammer (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

