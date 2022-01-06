Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Volume Hits $260,871.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $870,575.74 and approximately $260,871.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

