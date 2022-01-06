GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.00.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $189.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.91. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.