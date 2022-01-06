Global Social Chain Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $13,031.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00057825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,802,797 coins. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars.

