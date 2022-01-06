Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Down 1.2%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.63. 47,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 33,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 21.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 652,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 247.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

