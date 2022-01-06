GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,710 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.04) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.09) to GBX 1,555 ($20.95) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($21.96) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.45).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,590.80 ($21.44) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,570.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,478.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,628.78 ($21.95). The company has a market capitalization of £80.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.83) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,395.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

