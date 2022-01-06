Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.28. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

