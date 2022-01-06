Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $79.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. 334,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

