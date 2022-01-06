GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Get GH Research alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.06.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70. GH Research has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter worth $7,823,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $997,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $201,549,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at $3,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GH Research (GHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.