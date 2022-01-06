Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54. 65,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,267,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $884.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

