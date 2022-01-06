Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives GBX 5,534.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($74.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,740 ($77.35) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 4,712 ($63.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,365.02. Genus has a 52-week low of GBX 4,198 ($56.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,310 ($85.03).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,496 ($60.58) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($60,584.83). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($71.15), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($253,576.61).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

