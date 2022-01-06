Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report sales of $410.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.60 million and the highest is $425.10 million. Gentex reported sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.87. Gentex has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

