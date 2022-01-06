GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.45

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.45 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

