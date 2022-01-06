GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$73.50 Price Target at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$73.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.08.

TSE:GDI opened at C$55.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

