GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $6,040,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 101.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in GATX by 377.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

GATX opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

