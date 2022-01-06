Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.