Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galecto by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

