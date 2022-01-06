G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GMVD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 163,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,473. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

