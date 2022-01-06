FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issued By Colliers Securities

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) – Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AstroNova in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

