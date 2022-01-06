FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.