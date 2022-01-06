FY2021 EPS Estimates for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Decreased by Analyst

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Noodles & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

