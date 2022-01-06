FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.31.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

NYSE CMA opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.