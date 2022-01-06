FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

ST stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

