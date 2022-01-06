Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. "

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 885,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,018. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

