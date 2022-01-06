FTX Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.17 billion and approximately $384.29 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $37.26 or 0.00086187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 334,637,676 coins and its circulating supply is 138,768,340 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

