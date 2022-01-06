FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.06.

FTC Solar stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

